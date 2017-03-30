Nigerian Pilot, Ademilola Odujinrin Emerges First African to Fly Solo Round the Globe

Picture caption: A Nigerian pilot, Ademilola Odujinrin

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian pilot, Ademilola Odujinrin with the Air Djibouti has emerged the first African pilot to fly solo around the globe.

“Lola” completed the final leg of his historic journey Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.

He has completed the entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in over 15 countries in five continents. He returned to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.

The flight is part of Project Transcend, a foundation which aims to inspire young people to achieve their goals, irrespective of their personal circumstances.

“Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of one day flying around the world. We have a responsibility to lead by example and follow our dreams. I want African children to think: ‘I can do this too!” the young Pilot declared.

On arrival, Odujinrin thanked the Air Djibouti’s Chairman, Aboubaker Omar Hadi, and Cardiff Aviation’s Chairman, Bruce Dickinson, who supported him throughout the journey, affirming ”without them, this would not have been possible.”

Both formed part of a high-level delegation to

Other dignitaries who welcome the historic aviator on the tarmac at Dulles Airport, were: the Ambassador of Djibouti to the United States, His Excellency, Mr. Mohamed Siad Doualeh; Senior Director of Strategic Planning for Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority, Mr. Dawit Michael Gebre-ab; and Chief Operating Officer of Air Djibouti, Mr. Moussa Houssein.

Others included the CEO of Africa World Press, which plans to publish a book on the historic journey./The Punch

