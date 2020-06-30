Nigerian Senate Adjourns Plenary to Mourn Of Late Senator Osinowo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday held a minute silence in honour of Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, Senator Adebayo Osinowo.

The lawmaker died on June 15, 2020 at the age of 64 reportedly due to complication from the COVID-19.

The senate, which was presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, adjourned plenary till Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in accordance with its tradition.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), immediately after the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings by the Senate.

“In accordance with our tradition, I hereby move that the Senate observe a minute silence, adjourn plenary in his honour and suspend all legislative activities till Wednesday, the 1st of July, 2020”, Yahaya Abdullahi moved.

The motion for adjournment was seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP – Abia South).