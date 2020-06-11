Nigerian Senate Confirms Justice Dongban-Mensem As President Court Of Appeal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the new President of the Court of Appeal.

The Upper Legislative Chamber announced this Thursday in its official Twitter handle.

The tweet according to Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said: “The nominee is a fit and proper person for appointment as the President of the Court of Appeal. The Committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as Honourable President of the Court of Appeal’’

The Senate confirmation came after receiving report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters led by Senator Bamidele.

Bamidele indicated that his committee did not receive any petition against Justice Dongban-Mensem’s nomination.

The President had via a letter sought the Senate approval on her nomination, for the new appointment.