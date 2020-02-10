Nigerian Senator, Longjan Dies At 75

Nigerian Senator, Longjan Dies At 75Featured, Latest News, News Monday, February 10th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian senator Ignatius Longjan from Plateau state is dead. He is 75 years old.
The senator who, until his death, represented Plateau South Senatorial district died on Monday in a Turkish hospital.
He is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Prior to his election as senator, the late senator was a former deputy governor of Plateau State between 2011 and 2015.
He was the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism.
