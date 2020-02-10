W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigerian Senator, Longjan Dies At 75

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, February 10th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian senator Ignatius Longjan from Plateau state is dead. He is 75 years old.

The senator who, until his death, represented Plateau South Senatorial district died on Monday in a Turkish hospital.

He is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prior to his election as senator, the late senator was a former deputy governor of Plateau State between 2011 and 2015.

He was the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50660

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Jamb

Advertisement

Zenith Bank Advertisement

advertisement

News Alert

Classified Adverts