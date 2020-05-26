Nigerians Blast Lai Mohammed, Police for Detaining Journalist’s Wife For 8 days

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is trending on Twitter because a woman was arrested and detained because according to her, her husband who is a journalist allegedly criticized the minister.

According to the Dorcas Jolayemi, who spent 8 days in the custody of Kwara police command, she stated that her phone and that of her husband were bugged by the police and she was arrested in place of her husband who had written a poem that was unfavorable to Lai Mohammed.

She also narrated that her ordeal in police custody was difficult and terrible. She said: “My experience in police custody was horrible. It was my older sister that was bringing food to me. I wasn’t allowed to communicate with anybody. They didn’t let me speak with my son. I slept on the corridor of the toilet.

The place was horrible. I couldn’t sleep most of the time because of mosquitoes. I would stay awake most nights to ward off the mosquitoes”.

Her testimony has infuriated the streets of twitter who have taken to the micro-blogging space to vent their anger as many described the action of the minister as tyranny taken to the edge.

Chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering (Affidavit) @Ekwulu tweeted: “Never in the history of any nation has incompetence & cluelessness been exhibited by a leader, as Jonathan -Lai Mohammed Apr 28, 2014. ME: The same Lai Mohammed now orders the arrest of Journalist for criticizing him. Are we now in a Military regime?

AyeMojubar @ayemojubar tweeted: “Once you are a politician in Nigeria, you haven’t just arrived you are now a demi-god that must be worshipped. You become uncheckable, you become unquestionable. If not for anything Lai Mohammed as a grandpa should be more tolerant, his grandchildren are watching.’

Another user stated: “How come Lai Mohammed is ordering DSS & Police about? Is he the inspector general of police or the director of DSS? Why is the DSS waiting for “clearance” from a governor to release a suspect even though the suspect has perfected his/ her bail conditions? Is this a democracy?”

MaziOlisa Rn @nee_dles stated: “The ability to digest criticism and learn from it is what makes the democracy logical. Lai Mohammed took it upon himself to lock a woman up for throwing brick bats at him & to top it all over,the police made themselves available as a tool to mete injustice. Naija don expire.

Ifeanyi Emerald Ounah™® @ify_zoe wrote: “Elderly man jailed in Katsina for insulting Buhari Cleric arrested in Sokoto and transfered to Kaduna for Insulting El-Rufai Man and his wife arrested in Kwara for Insulting Lai Mohammed. Change Makers are showing the people who voted them pepper. “