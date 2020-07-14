Nigerians Mock Akpabio Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Against Ex-NDDC Boss

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh, continues to make allegations concerning the Minster in charge of the ministry, Godswill Akpabio, Nigerians on Twitter have decided to have their say in the matter.

African Examiner had earlier reported how the former NDDC boss stated that she slapped the minister for making sexual advances towards her. The minister has since refuted the claim stressing that the former MD had temper issues, accusing her of having 4 different husbands.

However, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to express their views.

Below are some of the tweets.

Dadiyata@NekkaSmith writes: “Leaves me laughing that there is an outrage over Godswill Akpabio’s misuse of office which has dragged him into this misappropriation brawl. Buhari took his time and placed rogues in office as Ministers. Why y’all mahding? Take your placard to the villa and don’t piss me off.”

Success Idowu@idowu553 writes: “President Buhari is the first President in Nigeria that has not used the NDDC as a place to settle political cronies. That is why he has the courage to order for forensic audit of the NDDC from 2001.”

Ayemojubar@ayemojubar writes: “If Akpabio decides to “go back home” now, PDP most likely will receive him, and that’s the most painful thing I still can’t process. Why?.”

NEFERTITI@firstladyship writes: “I have always known Godswill Akpabio is a thief, he’s taken his heist at the NDDC to a whole new heights. The APC will bury the Nigeria treasury before 2023.”

NEFERTITI@firstladyship writes: “And she continued to expose Godswill Akpabio & the SCAM going on inside the NDDC. Nigerians, “haven’t y’all had enough of the APC shenanigans?????”

Tosin Olugbenga@TosinOlugbenga writes: “Akpabio in response to the corrupt allegations by Joy Nunieh,former NDDC MD, said the woman has temper problems which can be confirmed by her 4 former husbands. That’s how a Minister under Integrity Buhari chooses to respond to corruption allegations.”

Ahmed Iliyasu@IliyasuAA writes: “Akpabio said something that is common with Buhari. He said Buhari is not aware of the situation – my question is what is the job of Buhari as a president if he is not aware of everything? And for Akpabio, he is born to thief!!!.”

Adenekan Mayowa@Mayorspeaks writes: “Goodluck Jonathan and PDP is the reason why Buhari has Corrupt officials in his cabinet, Yes I said it Buhari is a man of integrity, u can’t blame him for any corruption allegations in his Government, PMB is a man with only 7 cows Magu, Malami, Akpabio are corrupt Bcos of GEJ.”

Dr. Dípò Awójídé@OgbeniDipo writes: “I hope as a matter of urgency that President Buhari picks an interest in the very serious allegations against the NDDC and Akpabio. I hope they will be investigated thoroughly.”

Chuks Akunna@akunnachux writes: “Ex-NNDC boss Joy Nunieh tells @ARISEtv that ND Minister Akpabio demanded $1m for Xmas. Also spoke on how his diesel supplier girlfriend approached Secy, NASS NDDC Cmttee, to insert projects in the 2020 budget. Abasi Afid Abuk!”

Somto Okonkwo@MrSomtoOkonkwo writes: “Godswill Akpabio Stole N200Billion As Akwa Ibom State Governor. He Was Standing Trial For The Loot When He Decamped To APC & Helped@MBuhariFor 2nd Term. He Was Compensated With Ministry Of Niger Delta. Someone That Should Be In Jail Is A Minister In Nigeria. #RejectNigeria”

Chidi Odinkalu@ChidiOdinkalu writes: “@Senator Akpabio sat in front of me in the law school. This is not what they taught us. Whenever a woman shows up with knowledge of what she’s talking about, ppl like this try to dismiss it with silly potshots at her life. My brother, answer the issues. Stop running!”