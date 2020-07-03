Nigerians On Twitter Mock Nigerian Law School For Paying N32m to Cleaner; N36m for Dress Allowance

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Reports emerging from the office of the Auditor- General of the federation which says that it has uncovered financial infractions in the books of the Nigerian Law School which ranged from outright misappropriation to spending without approval and diversion of pension.

The report which was submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Account, stated that N36 million was approved as dressing allowance through the account of one of the staff for 52 others without approval and in violation of Nigeria’s Financial Act and N32 million was paid to an unnamed cleaner over a period of 12 months and this against Nigeria extant laws.

Also, the report revealed that N34.3 million was paid for the training of staff without approval from the federal government.

Since this revelation emerged, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express themselves with many highlighting that if the process that produces lawyers is corrupt, then Nigerians should expect nothing good from the judiciary.

Here are some of the tweets:

BUKOLA OF MANITOBA @nawtybukola wrote: “If the Nigerian law school can pay 32million to a cleaner per year, then why are we not taking cleaning and management as a course in our federal universities. I want to know the skills of that cleaner.”

walter martins@hrhwalters wrote: “Nigerian Law School pays 32million just to clean….. what is the use of going to school then when u can just clean and get 32million a year. Life no balance.”

Rachael Gold @_IamWhispers wrote: “This society is not sane! Not for a lil bit What is this I’m hearing about The Nigerian Law School?? Where do we run to ??? Father,pls, wipe out all those destroying this society & arise new leaders for us in all our institutions (sectors) because some of us might have HBP.”

Tope Akinyode @TopeAkinyode wrote: “It’s a very bad reputation for Nigeria’s justice system if truly the Nigerian Law School is enmeshed in the monumental financial fraud.”

Paul Mogbolu @Iammisterpaul wrote: “Oga, pass express, “No, this place fast pass”. So a trip that was supposed to be 500 max became 1k because rider no dey hear word. I gave him 500 and walked away. Life must balance even though Nigerian Law School no wan balance books.”

Rain@new__rain wrote: “I remember in my 300 level.. I overheard this 100level law student saying “lawyers are not corrupt and that the “Nigerian law school is the only institution in Nigeria yet to be corrupted , this one just started wearing black and white recently that’s why.”

Chukwuebuka Edeh @Ebukasedeh wrote: “Prosecute the culprits of the Nigerian Law School corruption. When the custodian of justice is rotten…”

Duke of Lagos @AderintoTawhid wrote: “Wait 32 million all to a cleaner. This is a pure Hushpuppish Attitude! Let #Buhari and @officialEFCC investigate. So Nigerian law school doesn’t churn out more Hushpuppis. Tankiu >

Prevailhit@prevailhit wrote: “Law School Pays Cleaner N32m, Staff Gets N36m Dressing Allowance The Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation has uncovered financial infractions in the records of the Nigerian Law School.”