Nigerians On Twitter Speak on Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The current crisis rocking the APC and happenings in the country has made many Nigerians to ponder about the ambition of the party leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

There are speculations that the APC leader may show interest to run for president in 2023 elections. However, with the crack and obviuos division within the APC, it appears the former governor of Lagos State has a tough bone to crack if he decides to contest.

Recently, Nigerians spoke on the rumoured ambition of the APC leader and below are some of their tweets:

Success Idowu @idowu553 wrote: “You hate Buhari but love Atiku. You hate Tinubu but love OBJ. You hate Amaechi but love Wike. You hate Ngige but love Peter Obi. You hate APC but love appointments. You hate Nigeria but love Power. You hate Igbo Progressives but love Fulani Wailers. You hate Buratai but love.”

tochi.@tochiforlife wrote: “Nnianwodo was busy going to abuja kneeling to tinubu to made him governor of Enugu state also when to london kneeling to abbakyari to make him vice president and they have the video that’s why he can’t speak against the killing by fulani in biafra land.”

Dokun Ojomo@DokunOjomo”In 2023, you have a choice to either vote for Atiku or Tinubu. A vote for Tinubu will lead to political exclusion of the s/east & s/south over the next 16 years. A vote for Atiku will lead to a better political inclusion & a pathway for @PeterObi to become President.”

ALABI OPEYEMI OLADIMEJI @alabiopeyemiola wrote: “Those agitating for oduduwa Republic are direct Tinubu enemy that benefited from PDP pandemic 16yrs They are not a threat.”

William@_SirWilliam_ wrote: “I am not even Igbo and that thread stinks. The people in Abuja you are signalling for have seen you. You are doing well, use your hands to kill your political ambitions. Rubbish.”

William@_SirWilliam_ wrote: “Instead of you to call for economic collaboration in the South East. You are there using big englisj to clamour for ” babasope politics”. You want to be Tinubu, but you know even understand your people.. Tuey!!!”

ALABI OPEYEMI OLADIMEJI @alabiopeyemiola wrote: “OBJ withheld Lagos allocation for years to fight Tinubu! Jonathan took Rivers oil bloc and denied the State her due refund to fight Ameachi! Who in the opposition has PMB VICTIMIZED?”

Jubril of Sudan till 2023 @Gen_Buhar wrote: “If Tinubu wants to be President, he needs to beg some of us first before he starts” Gani Adams. Because you carry 1million votes. Tinubu is not Obasanjo.”

Reno Omokri@renoomokri wrote: “How is Bola @AsiwajuTinubu better than Hushpuppi? What school did Tinubu go to? Chicago, Toronto or where? Was Tinubu named in a heroin and money laundering case in America? What is the source of his stupendous wealth? Is Tinubu honest? #BuhariTormentor.”