Nigerians React as Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As media reported the suspension of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu from office, social media was set abuzz.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had previously accused Ibrahim Magu of gross financial infractions and he was arrested on Monday by the Department of State Security (DSS) and reportedly suspended today (Tuesday).

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to this development.

Here are some reactions of Nigerians on twitter.

Ohimai Godwin Amaize @MrFixNigeria wrote: “The last time EFCC had a Chairman was when Ribadu led the Commission.”

Pinto@henryputin wrote: “Nuhu ribadu has his own issue..he was used to attract opposition party members and those that where against OBJ policies…EFCC is used as political witch Hunt for any party in power, until Nigeria start building stronger institution we are not ready to fight corruption.”

Mr. JABIR @jishaq1 wrote: “I need that Nuhu Ribadu’s Book. My Story, My Vision”

RITA ADUBA juris doctorate @RitaAdubaBlog wrote: “I laughed It ranges from Insubordination, harassing Judges, EFCC account reconciliation. Who is Malami working for?”

The Fist @thefistng wrote: “His paymasters are behind the doors working to thwart every effort against corruption. Remember they did this to Nuhu Ribadu during his time too cuz we have d Hushpupies always around. #firemalami”

Lloyd Onaghinon @eseosalloyd wrote: “Nuhu Ribadu, Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Lamurde, and now Ibrahim Magu at one point or the other got investigated or is being investigated. Some roles will always lead to such. It is clear to me. Therefore, when recruited, know the end of the matter. Check what happened to predecessors.”

Mr Rafiu Sanni @rofasanten wrote: “It is the compendium of evidence that he took to the panel to prove his innocence. Whatever you may accuse Magu of, it is not corruption or self-enrichment.”

Ola maboreje @Olamaboreje1 wrote: “Are we not in trouble with Corruption fight in Nigeria? Is corruption fighting back? Who are the Powerful behind his remover? Is Magu corrupt too? Nuhu Ribadu and Farida Waziri was alleged but later removed; now Magu.Are we ready to fight the monster called Corruption? I Doubt!!!”

tiredNigerian @DuruchibuzorE wrote: “Imagine when the head of an anti-corruption agency is accused of corruption, Truth is the EFCC has always been a lucrative job that provides opportunity for the recovered loot to be re-looted right from the days of Nuhu Ribadu.”

Isuph JT@IsuphJt wrote: “Several folks hold that opinion. It’s a temporary setback if Magu ends his tenure under a dark cloud of controversy. I acknowledge what he’s done to give Efcc a bite. EFCC institutional integrity must be preserved from the challenges of its Head.”

Demola Aliyu Adeniran @Demurleigh wrote: “I agree. However, it is men like J. Edgar Hoover, Nuhu Ribadu and Ibrahim Magu who gives organisations like FBI and EFCC their personalities. They mostly become burden to the institution over time.”