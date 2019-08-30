Nigerians Slam Senate President, Ahmed Lawan For Vowing Not to Fail Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are bashing the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan for saying that the 9th National Assembly will not fail President Mohammadu Buhari.

Mr Lawan at a town hall meeting in his native home, Gashua told his audience that the national assembly will cooperate with the President in order to achieve his “next level” agenda.

His words:

“Although there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail the President. We will make sure the ninth National Assembly gives Buhari the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda.”

However, many Nigerians on social media believe that the President of the Senate goofed by pledging not to fail the president rather than not failing Nigerians and the independence of the National Assembly.

Some of the tweets bashing the Senate President are as follows:

@obyezeks: Chai! Imagine. A Senate President @SPNigeria and his colleagues @nassnigeria who were elected to represent the People of Nigeria pledges their loyalty to an “Imperial Presidency”.

@sthabbey: Buhari’s senate president and not Nigeria senate president….shameful @DrAhmadLawan

@bols78549018: Irresponsible, cowardly and reckless. Such comments are self serving and not befitting of the custodian of such an office. He should have known and guided his utterances in a manner that shows respect for the people.

@amedoreports: Yes ooooo. Dem wey fight am for 4 years wetin dem gain ? Wetin Nigeria gain? Wetin u gain ? Abeg pack well .

@ijai4: Very unfortunate. I use to think they represent Nigeria and Nigerians.

@mickyiv4: Just few months after he said he won’t be a “rubber stamp” SP.

@bewaise: I wrote earlier that foolishness and stupidity is the disease that is disturbing this new senate president. And this Saint Buhari will be smiling at this rather than behave like a patriot and call this straying man to other…..

@ehiemere: That’s what poverty can cause.

The majority of people that voted him are uneducated and as long as they are concern, he’s doing fantastically well. As long as I’m concerned, that man is a

@raytedray: Lawan is a puppet. Even his facial expressions shows it all. He is clueless that he is even being manipulated.

@azeezsaka: Is it your National Assembly?is our National Assembly and our president, let them work together.

@ santatonie: Are you there for Buhari or for the good of the nation?

@hdy_mrs: When they are supposed to be worried about not failing Nigerians they are here pledging loyalty to Buhari.

Please follow and like us: