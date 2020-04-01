Nigeria Confirms 23 Fresh Cases of COVID-19 In 5 States

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, Nigeria has recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

The latest confirmation brings the total number of the cases in the country to 174.

Earlier Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 23 new cases with Osun state recording nine.

The latest confirmation made late Wednesday was posted on the NCDC Twitter handle.

The tweet read: “Twenty three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria – Nine in Lagos, seven in the FCT, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi State.

“As of 08:00 pm on 1st of April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”