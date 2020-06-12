Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Figure Hits Record High As NCDC Confirms 681 New Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria recorded its highest daily toll on Thursday with 681 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 17 states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on its official Twitter handle.

The centre said that as at June 11, Nigeria recorded a total of 14,554 cases with five deaths.

Other states with new infections include Ogun (48), Gombe (47), Oyo (36), Imo (31), Delta (28), Kano (23), Bauchi (18), Edo (12), Katsina (12), Kaduna (9), Anambra (7), Jigawa (5), Kebbi (4), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said that till date, 14,554 cases have been confirmed, 9673 active cases 4,494 cases have been treated and discharged and 387 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.