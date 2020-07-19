W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sunday, July 19th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)  – Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has announced that he has tested positive for the covid-19.

Mr Onyeama announced the result of his 4th test on his official twitter handle on Sunday.

He said he was heading for isolation for treatment.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some, lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best” The minister announced.

