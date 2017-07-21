Nigeria’s Former Attorney-General, Olu Onagoruwa Dies at 80

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Dr. Olu Onagoruwa is dead.

The renowned human right activist passed on Friday morning at the age of 80.

He was appointed as the AGF in 1993 by late General Sani Abacha.

Dr. Onagurawa who hailed from Odogbolu Local Council Area of Ogun State, once served as the Legal Adviser to the Daily Times.

He was also appointed in 1993 as the African representative to the body which drafted Ethiopia’s constitution that same year.

