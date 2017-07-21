W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria’s Former Attorney-General, Olu Onagoruwa Dies at 80

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Uncategorized Friday, July 21st, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Dr. Olu Onagoruwa is dead.

The renowned human right activist passed on Friday morning at the age of 80.

He was appointed as the AGF in 1993 by late General Sani Abacha.

Dr. Onagurawa who hailed from Odogbolu Local Council Area of Ogun State, once served as the Legal Adviser to the Daily Times.

He was also appointed in 1993 as the African representative to the body which drafted Ethiopia’s constitution that same year.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40163

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/nigerias-former-attorney-general-olu-onagoruwa-dies-at-80/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

DIGITALPR WIRE – Press Releases



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts