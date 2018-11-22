Nigeria’s Presidential Debates to Hold December 14

By Abdul Gaffar Bello

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2019 General elections gather momentum, the Nigerian Election Debate Group (EDG) has fixed Friday, December 14, 2018 for the debate of Presidential candidates across all the political parties.

The group’s chairman, Mr. John Momoh disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Similarly, the Vice Presidential (VP) candidates according to EDG head are billed for Saturday, January 19, 2019.

Mr. informed that the debates will hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and will be broadcast live by all BON members.

The high point of the incoming debates is that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and his counterpart of the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Similarly, is the debate between their running mates, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of the APC and Mr. Peter Obi who is the running to the PDP candidate.

