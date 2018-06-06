Nine People, NECO Candidates Killed in Fresh Attacks in Benue

BENUE, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nine persons have again been killed, while many injured in another bloody attack by the suspected herdsmen in Benue State, North central Nigeria.

Among the victims of the fresh attack which spread through the troubled Guma and Logo Local Government areas were two students who had traveled to the LGs community to write the ongoing National Examination Council, NECO.

Specifically, reports have it that the suspected assailants killed eight people in Guma while one person died in Logo LG.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded Tse Shan in Saghev Guma council area around 3:00 am while the residents were still sleeping. The hoodlums reportedly forced their way into the houses of their victims.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Guma LGA Mr. Anthony Shawon, has confirmed the attacks to newsmen.

Shawon said he had received reports on the latest attack on both Guma and Logo LGAs. He confirmed that eight victims were killed in Guma and one in Logo.

“I received information that the militia herdsmen about 3:00am today (Wednesday) invaded The Shan in Sagyev and hacked down the villagers in their sleep.

He added that that both the dead and the injured have been conveyed to Gbajimba General Hospital.

The State Police Command is yet to confirm the attack, coming weeks after the burial of two Catholic Priests killed recently by the suspected herdsmen.

Guma and Logo LGAs have been under siege since the beginning of recurrent attacks on the Benue communities by the suspected herdsmen.

