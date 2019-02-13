NJC Constitutes Investigative Panel On Acting CJN Tanko Muhammad

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Judicial Council (NJC) has constituted a five-man panel to investigate the allegations leveled against the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

NJC’s Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja disclosed that the panel is to be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice S.A Akintan, a member of the council.

Oye pointed out that the council took the decision after accepting “the result of the preliminary assessment of the petitions” written against the new CJN.

He added that the council considered the “petitions to be worthy of further investigation and should not be terminated under Rule 17 of the Judicial Discipline Regulations o the Council”.

The statement stated; “Consequently, the council constituted a five-member NJC Investigation Committee pursuant to Rule 20(1) of the Judicial Discipline Regulations under the chairmanship of Hon. Mr. Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,”

NJC in the statement announced that a new petition has been filed against Justice Muhammad by the Action People’s Party.

Following this, Oye indicated that the council gave the acting CJN “abridged seven days” for his “comments”

Please follow and like us: