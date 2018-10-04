NJC Recommends Dismissal of 2 Corrupt Judges

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the dismissal of two judges – Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia and James Agbadu-Fishim to President Muhammadu Buhari.

NJC in a statement issued Thursday by its Director of Information Mr. Soji Oye, said the judges were dismissed following the findings of the investigative panels of the body which investigated the separate petitions sent against them by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The statement clarified further that the NJC took the decision to dismiss the judges over alleged various acts of misconduct at its 87th meeting which held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Wednesday.

While Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is of the Federal High Court and her colleague, Justice Agbadu-Fishim belongs to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Mr. Oye added that the NJC had in the interim placed the two judges on immediate suspension pending the confirmation of its recommendations by Mr. President.

