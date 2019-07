NJC Recommends Justice Ibrahim Muhammad as Substantive CJN

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice IIbrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive CJN to President Muhammadu Buhari.

NJC disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye.

Oye informed that the NJC took the decision at its meeting which held Wednesday.

The statement indicated that a member of the council, Justice Umaru Abdullahi, who is also a former President of the Court of Appeal, presided over the session of the NJC’s meeting when the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) to it for appointment as CJN was considered and approved.

Mr Oye pointed out that the Acting CJN, who doubles as the Acting Chairman of the NJC, presided over the plenary of the council when eight successful candidates were recommended to the Governors of their states for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the states.

The states are, Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa.

NJC’s statement read, in part, “The National Judicial Council rose today from an emergency meeting to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The meeting which was initially presided over by Hon. Mr. Justice Umaru Abdullahi, CON, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Subsequently, the plenary of the Meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, eight (8) successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the states.”

“The successful candidates are, Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa, recommended as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the State; the Acting Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, recommended as the Chief Judge of Lagos State; Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu, as Chief Judge of Anambra State; and Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm as Chief Judge of Ebonyi State.

“The rest are Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki, recommended as Chief Judge of Niger State,

“Justice Filibus B. Andetur, recommended as Chief Judge of Taraba State; Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai, recommended as the Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano State; and Kadi Isa Jibrin Gantsa, recommended as the Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State.”

The statement noted that the newly appointed heads of court would be sworn in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.

In addition, the statement said NJC acknowledged the notice of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, and Ebonyi states, the Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other judicial officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina states.

It would be recalled that Justice Muhammad was sworn in as the Acting CJN on January 25, immediately after the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended Mr. President over alleged (then) false asset declaration trial at CCT.

Following the expiry of statutory three months, President Buhari in April requested and obtained the NJC’s consent to extend Muhammad’s acting tenure by another three months.

The extended three months period is expected to terminate Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Please follow and like us: