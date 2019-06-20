NNPC Gets New GMD, 7 Chief Operating Officers

New Appointees to Work with Current Office Holders till 7th July 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

A release today in Abuja by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, stated that President Buhari also appointed alongside Kyari, seven new Chief Operating Officers.

Until his new appointment, Kyari, a geologist, was Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC and also doubled, since 13th May, 2018, as Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

President Buhari has directed that the New GMD and the newly appointed Chief Operating Officers work with the current occupiers of the various offices till 7th July, 2019 towards a smooth transition on 8thJuly 2019 when their appointments would take effect to ensure a smooth transition. However, the appointment of Mr. Farouk Garba Said (North West), who is replacing a retiring Chief Operating Officer, is effective from 28th June, 2019.

The newly appointed Chief Operating Officers are:

Mr. Roland Onoriode Ewubare (South-South) – Chief Operating Officer, Upstream Engr. Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu (North Central) – Chief Operating Officer Refining and Petrochemicals Engr. Yusuf Usman (North East) – Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power Ms. Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu (South East), Chief Operating Officer Ventures Mr. Umar Isa Ajiya (North West) – Chief Financial Officer Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji (South West) – Chief Operating Officer, Downstream and Mr. Farouk Garba Said (North West) – Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services.

Ughamadu stated in the release that NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had congratulated the new appointees.

Mallam Kyari is a quintessential crude oil marketer with prerequisite certification and outfield pedigree in Petroleum Economics and crude oil and gas trading.

In the last 27 years he had traversed the entire value chain of the Petroleum Industry, with exceptional records of performance.

Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of the various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes, the release by the NNPC spokesperson, stated.

Kyari would be the 19th Group Managing Director of the National Oil Company.

About the New NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari

1, Mele Kyari was born on the 8th of January 1965 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

2, He attended Government Community Secondary School Biu in Borno State between 1977 to 1982.

3, Mr. Kyari graduated from University of Maiduguri in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Geology.

4, He was Nigeria’s Representative at the OPEC before his appointment as NNPC GMD

5, The new GMD is not related to Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari

6, Within the last 27 years Kyari has traversed the entire value chain of the petroleum industry posting resounding performance in all his assignments and duty posts.

7, In 2007 Kyari won the GMD Prize for the Overall Best Performance for NNPC Management Development Program

8, In 2007 he was also awarded GED CS Award for best Performance in Leadership

9, Kyari, led a team that proposed and managed the Direct Sales and Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement of Petroleum products from 2016 to date, a process that saved the nation $1 million in 2016 when compared with the previous crude SWAP arrangement with products.

10, He has participated in various deep water projects across the globe.

11, Kyari as head of Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC has ensured optimum determination and secured government’s equities and entitlements of crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids, NGL, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG production from various fiscal arrangements.

12, Kyari is also a unionist, and many have cited his activism as a trade unionist as likely reason why he is an advocate for transparency. He is fondly called by other unionists as “grand chairman.”

