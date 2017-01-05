NNPC Moves To Pacify Niger Delta Stakeholders To Pipeline Vandalism

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hinted it will include stakeholders such as security agencies, Niger Delta leaders, IOCs in its security advisory council which would address all security and host community agitations.

This measure the oil empire said Thursday is aimed at steming pipeline vandalism and sundry challenges in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking during a visit to NNPC by the management of Media Trust Limited, the Group Managing Director Dr. Maikanti Baru, appealed to those behind indiscriminate acts of infrastructure vandalism to put an end forthwith to the despicable acts which he noted ‘’are a great threat to the economy, the eco-system and energy security of the country.

He explained that since coming on board, he has ensured that the

While telling his guests that NNPC under his watch is being run as a FACTI-based Corporation (Focused, Accountable, Competitive and a Transparent organisation conducting its business with Integrity.), he indicated “With the consistent release of our monthly financial and operational reports, the Nigerian Extractive Industries & Transparency Initiative (NEITI) recently commended us for embracing openness, subjecting our activities to greater public scrutiny and providing real-time information about the state of the nation’s oil and gas sector’’.

The GMD according to a statement by the corporation Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division Ndu Ughamadu explained that aside increasing the nation’s oil and gas reserves to 37 billion barrels of oil and 192 trillion cubic feet of gas respectively, the Corporation has also commenced exploratory activities in the Gongola Basin with the aim of further growing ‘’our oil and gas reserves and taking advantage of low oil prices which make inland exploration cost effective’’.

The Chairman Board of Directors, Media Trust Limited, Malam Kabir Yusuf, stated that the visit was to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the two organisations and to also thank the NNPC management for the good works it was doing for the country.

