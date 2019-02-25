W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

No, I did Not Concede Defeat to My Opponent, Says Saraki

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, February 25th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The defeated Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied congratulating his victorious opponent in the last weekend National Assembly election, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

Saraki’s denial followed a rumour that he has conceded defeat, therefore, called and congratulated the winner.

The strong man of Kwara politics reacted through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. YusuphOlaniyonu.

“The position of the Saraki camp will be communicated to the public later today (Monday).’’

“The public should disregard any fictitious statements being issued and shared on WhatsApp. Our position on the election will be communicated later today.

“In the interim, the APC should stop issuing statements congratulating itself and ascribing it to our camp,’’ the said statement said.

The winner of the Kwara Central Senatorial district, Dr. Oloriegbe polled a total of 72,277 votes, to oust Saraki who recorded 38,919 votes.

 

 

