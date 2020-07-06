No Zoning Arrangement in Anambra 2021 Guber Poll –PDP



From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unlike previous political dispensations, the opposition people’s Democratic party PDP, has declared that it would not implore zoning in picking candidate for the 2021 Anambra state governorship election.

African Examiner gathered that most of the prominent political parties, including the ruling All progressive Grand Alliance APGA in the state, and the All progressive congress (APC) are settling for zoning arrangements ahead of the poll coming up next year, after the expiration of the second tenure of the incumbent governor, Willy Obiano.

The South- East zone chapter of the PDP, revealed this to newsmen weekend in Enugu during their emergency zonal working committee meeting presided over by its National Vice chairman, Chief Austin Umahi.

According to the party, “while reiterating that the PDP, is not zoning the governorship, we wish to commend all the gubernatorial aspirants of our party in Anambra state, for their mature politicking, we bring them the assurances of our national chairman of a level playing field and the conduct of a most transparent primaries.

Presenting their resolutions to journalists, the south East National Vice chairman, warned those fomenting trouble in the Anambra state chapter of the party to better turn a new leaf or face sanction, saying PDP has zero tolerance for indiscipline and rascally.

“The zonal working committee of our party states in very clear terms its resolve to ensure that our party wins the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state”, adding that the party remains united in the state.

Umahi, further stated that the party at all levels recognises the leadership of Hon. Ndubusi Nwobu, as the state chairman of PDP, in Anambra, ” stressing that any other person parading himself as chairman in the state is an imposter.

African Examiner reports that Anambra state chapter of the PDP, has been enmeshed in crisis, which led to the emergence of two factional chairmen.

But Umahi, states: “that we seize this Oportunity to call on all fifth columnists within the party to toe the part of honour and join their pay masters in other parties, as we shall be prepared to enforce all disciplinary processes to smoke them out .The days of merchandising with Anambra PDP is over and done with, because we are determined to take the party to winning side.

While calling on the factional state chairman, Mr. Chukwudi Umeaba, “and his co travellers to immediately close the illegal state party office they opened in Awka, which contravene section 58 of our party constitution” the zonal Vice chairman, advised him to embrace peace and partner with Nwobu, so as to move the party forward in the state.

“In that wise, we affirm the expulsion of 3 officers of the party in Anambra state, as all constitutional processes were followed and presented to the zonal working committee in her meeting with Anambra PDP Exco in our zonal office.

As a way demonstrating loyalty, the zonal office of the party, equally called on its members in the region to withdraw forthwith all matters in the courts and avail themselves of internal conflict resolution mechanisms, “as we assure them that all complaints shall be adequately attended to by the south East zonal leadership.”