Nollywood Actress Slumps, Dies in Enugu

By Emmanuel Adigwe, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Emilia Dike, is dead and according to report, she died on Wednesday in Enugu after slumping.

A movie Director, Okechukwu Oku, lamenting about her demise, took to his Instagram page on Thursday @okechukwuoku to announce the death of the actress.

He wrote: ”Why is death taking the best people???? I’m confused oooo.

“Just filmed with Mama here on my 2 last projects, excited to release it and this horrible news today.

“A woman with a heart of gold, Aah noooo. Will miss you Mrs Dike.

“Nollywood has lost a gem in you. This is messed up.”

Some Nollywood stars have also expressed their sadness over the death of their colleague.

The African Examiner reports that Dike starred in: “Ignorant couples”, “Dust of yesterday”, “Kings Guard”, “Where Money Never Sleep 1 and 2”, and many more.

The cause of the death has not been determined as at the death of filing this report.