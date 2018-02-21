Northern Senators Forum Sacks Abdullahi Adamu As Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Northern senators forum has sacked its chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and replaced him with Senator Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto State.

His replacement was announced by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Wednesday.

African Examiner gathered that Senator Adamu was sacked over allegation of financial misappropriation.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu was a former governor of Nasarawa state.

