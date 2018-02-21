W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Northern Senators Forum Sacks Abdullahi Adamu As Chairman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 21st, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Northern senators forum has sacked its chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and replaced him with Senator Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto State.

His replacement was announced by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Wednesday.

African Examiner gathered that Senator Adamu was sacked over allegation of financial misappropriation.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu was a former governor of Nasarawa state.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42764

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/northern-senators-forum-sacks-abdullahi-adamu-as-chairman/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts