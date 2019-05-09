NSITF Tussle: Suspected Thugs Attack Protesting Workers in Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The planned protest on Wednesday by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, for his failure to inaugurate the board of National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) with Comrade Frank Kokori as the Chairman had a new twist as workers were attacked by suspected thugs at the Minister’s house in Asokoro.

The injured according to The Punch were taken to the National Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

The organized Labour and the Minister have since been at logger heads on the appointment of members of the NSITF board. The labour has accused the Minister of hiring thugs to launch attack on them.

While reacting, NLC National President Comrade Ayuba Wabba said: ‘The act today is barbaric; where maximum force has been used on workers. And live bullets have been used on them. Whereas workers went with bare hands but you have seen what has happened.

“They were carrying weapons and arms. And as I talk to you, we have four people in the hospital apart from those that were injured by bullets. You can see all of them are here and clearly we are going to invite our largest organ by tomorrow.

“We are also going on a larger scale of action. Instead of protecting us, he is against us. Therefore we have nothing to do with him and under the circumstance, except the president intervenes, workers are going to down tool.

“That is why we are inciting our central working committee. It has never been so bad where the Ministry of Labour will bring thugs to attack workers. That has never been heard.

“It is on record and everybody has seen. Clearly, that is our position and now we are here to demonstrate in his office also that we are not happy and Mr President must act on this immediately. Workers voted and supported him. Ngige cannot in any circumstance assume the power of the President. That cannot be the case.”

Please follow and like us: