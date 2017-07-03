W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NUC Upgrades MAPOLY to University of Technology

Posted by education, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, July 3rd, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta (MAPOLY), has now been officially upgraded and recognized, as the University of Science and Technology.

The official recognition was made public Monday, as the National University Commission (NUC) presented a letter of upgrading to a delegation of the Ogun State Government led by Governor Ibikunle Amosu in Abuja.

While presenting the letter, NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed confirmed that with the upgrade, MAUTECH became the 45th States’ university and the 85th public university in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Governor Amosu has since assented the bill into law proposing the upgrading of the Polytechnic, named after the late philanthropist, Chief MKO Abiola to University.

 

