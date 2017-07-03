NUC Upgrades MAPOLY to University of Technology

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta (MAPOLY), has now been officially upgraded and recognized, as the University of Science and Technology.

The official recognition was made public Monday, as the National University Commission (NUC) presented a letter of upgrading to a delegation of the Ogun State Government led by Governor Ibikunle Amosu in Abuja.

While presenting the letter, NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed confirmed that with the upgrade, MAUTECH became the 45th States’ university and the 85th public university in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Governor Amosu has since assented the bill into law proposing the upgrading of the Polytechnic, named after the late philanthropist, Chief MKO Abiola to University.

Please follow and like us: