Nude Pictures: Police Operatives Nab Nigerian Singer’s Alleged Blackmailer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 19-year-old National Diploma (ND) holder of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, for plotting to blackmail popular female artiste, Alhaja Salawa Abeni.

The suspect, identified as Olufowoke Emmanuel, is said to be a resident of Ogun. He was picked up by the decoy team of the RRS last week Thursday

The police according to The Punch were said to have been trailing the suspect for three days.

It will be recalled that the popular singer recently went on social media and raised the alarm over alleged plans to blackmail her with her nude pictures.

She posted her WhatsApp conversation with the suspect and the purported old pictures he planned to use against her.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, was said to have in April 2020, directed the Commander, RRS, DCP Olatunji Disu, to fish out the blackmailer.

After the technical diagnosis of the complaint, the decoy team was said to have narrowed down on him.

The police said Emmanuel could not be picked immediately because of the prevalence of the COVID-19, but was later arrested.

The suspect, in his statement to the police, allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he wanted to extort money from the artiste.

The Electrical Engineering graduate reportedly said he saw the nude pictures in a memory card he picked up on the floor in YABATECH in November 2019.

He added that after downloading the photographs on his phone, he got his target (Abeni’s) mobile number from her Instagram page.

The suspect’s statement read: “On 1st of April, 2020, I chatted her up and also called her after sending a few of the photos to her online.

“My intention was to negotiate with her for a few bucks and for me to destroy the photographs.

“I thought everything was going on fine until the following day when I heard the news of the blackmail over the radio.

“I was with my mother. She even cursed the blackmailer unknown to her that I was the one behind it.

“I immediately sneaked out, destroyed the memory card, and threw my mobile phone and SIM card into a nearby wetland in Magboro.

“Since then, I never mentioned it to anyone and called Madam Salawa Abeni about it again’’.

Mr. Odumosu said no individual would be allowed to commit a crime in Lagos from any state or escape to other states in Nigeria to evade arrest.

He however advised parents to monitor their children, emphasising that the internet was a fertile ground for opportunities but the Command would not allow criminals to use it to exploit law-abiding residents.