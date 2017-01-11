NUPENG, PENGASAN Suspend Anti-Labour Practices Strike

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The three-day warning strike embarked upon by members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has been suspended.

While the workers suspended their actions Wednesday which was in protest against anti-labour practices in the oil and gas sector, their counterparts under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN) similarly shelved its planned strike over the same reason.

The decision to suspend the planned industrial action was reached after a five-hour meeting Wednesday in Abuja with a Federal Government’s delegation led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and representatives of multinational oil companies.

Specifically, NUPENG is protesting against the sack of over 4000 oil workers without gratuities by oil firms on Tuesday.

On its own, PENGASAN had earlier issued a two-week ultimatum to the government before suspending the planned Wednesday.

