NYSC Certificate Saga: Buhari Meets Adeosun, Pastor Bakare in Abuja

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari Friday met with the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Senior Pastor of the popular Latter Rain Assembly Lagos, Tunde Bakare.

The agenda of the meeting which held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja behind the closed doors was not made public.

Still, the exclusive meeting, it is reasoned by many might not be unconnected with the alleged fake NYSC exemption certificate being used by the Minister who hails from the same State (Ogun) with Pastor Bakare is presently enmeshed.

Since last week an online newspaper (Premium Times) reported the alleged certificate forgery, neither the Minister nor Federal Government FG has made a statement.

The only response so far being given was the reaction made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who Wednesday told journalists in Abuja that there was no other better response than the one given by the NYSC.

NYSC as at Tuesday confirmed that Mrs. Adeosun in 2009 applied for exemption certificate.

However, the signature on the document and other specifications on it have been questioned, a situation that has further fueled the forgery allegation.

It would be recalled that Pastor Bakare was the running mate to President Buhari in the 2011 Presidential election under the platform of the defunct CPC – now one of the composites of the ruling APC.

