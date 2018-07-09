W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NYSC Reacts to Finance Minister’s Alleged Fake Exemption Certificate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, July 9th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate.

NYSC Director of Press Mrs. Adeyemi Adenike, said in a statement issued in Abuja Monday, that that the scheme would however, investigate the origin of the allegedly forged exemption certificate purportedly being used by the Minister.

“Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC exemption certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

“Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an exemption certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported exemption certificate in question,” Adenike restated.

It would be recalled that the news filtered last week, alleging that the Minister did not only fail to participate in the mandatory one year national youth service but procured a fake exemption certificate in 2009.

NYSC National assignment is compulsory for every Nigerian graduate who are below 30 years of age.

 

