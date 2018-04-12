OAU Probes Sex for Grade Allegation Against One Professor Akindele

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ife have confirmed that the process of identifying the personality of Lecturer accused of demanding sexual gratification from a female undergraduate of the institution has begun.

Vice Chancellor VC of the institution, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede while reacting to the alleged incident admitted that the alleged offence was a breach of regulations of the university’s code of conduct as well as anti-sexual harassment policy.

Prof. Ogunbodede stated that in full compliance to all applicable laws, the University has set up a high powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week, threatening that anyone found culpable would be seriously dealt with.

The VC was quoted as saying: “The University considers sexual harassment as an offence punishable contrary to the code of conduct and anti-sexual harassment policy. The university will never condone such act by any staff or students”.

Speaking in the same vein, the institution’s Congress of University Academics Wednesday announced that it has established that the leaked audio of conversation between the accused and the student was authentic.

The Chairman of the body Mr. Niyi Sunmonu, declared that the suspect identified as Prof. Richard Akindele reportedly in Accounting department was not fit to be in academic environment, contending that Lecturers’ obligation is to improve the lives of their students.

The attention of the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has been drawn to an audio recording, now trending on the social media, of a telephone conversation ostensibly between one Professor Akindele and a female student of the University. The recording suggests that the lecturer was demanding sex in return for grade which clearly amounts to sexually harassing the lady.

Since the matter came to our notice, the University has begun the process of identifying the characters involved in this apparent breach of its regulations, the Code of Conduct for the University Community and the Anti-sexual Harassment policy, in full compliance with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and procedures of the University. To this end, the University has set up a high-powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively.

