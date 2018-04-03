Obasanjo Insists Buhari Has Failed Nigerians

OGUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For the second time within three months, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him and his administration as failure

The former Military Head of State threw the second salvo Monday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while hosting the New Nigeria 2019 Group, led by the convener, Chima Anyaso, in company with Moses Siasia.

According Obasanjo, both Buhari and the ruling APC of inflicting hardship on Nigerians was running an ineffective economic policies which had crippled businesses.

He noted that it was uncharitable for the President and his party to continue to whine about challenges almost three years in office, while they had failed to solve the challenges.

The former President warned Buhari to stop giving excuses; contending that his administration met challenges. He added that if there were no challenges, then Nigerians wouldn’t need you to come. He insisted: ”You come in because you know there are challenges and then giving us an excuse that you have many challenges; that is why you haven’t achieved results.”

While warning Nigerians not to re-elect a failed government that gives excuse for its failure to meet up with Nigerians’ expectations, the former President specifically said it would be be foolhardy for Nigerians to reinforce failure by re-electing an ”ineffective and incompetent government” in 2019.

“And then you still want to go. The first lesson I learnt in my military training is never reinforce failure. What we have now is failure. Never you reinforce failure. Let failure be failure,” the former opposition PDP Chieftain noted.

Obasanjo did not spare the first opposition as he declared that that neither the PDP nor the APC could get Nigeria out of its economic mess. He also urged Nigerians not to the PDP recent apology serious.

He advocated that all hands must be on deck to mobilize the grassroots and enthrone the kind of government that would take the country to its promised land.

Obasanjo advised the group not to take anything for granted, as there was work to be done, warning the group

He equally advised his visitors to work with other movements including his new Coalition for Nigeria Movement CMN in actualizing their goals.

He said, “But let us bring together all these movements because we are pursuing the same thing. If we allow ourselves to be taken piecemeal, it is finished.

In a swift response, the Presidency the Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in an interview the Government would not engage Obasanjo who was his senior in the military.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will not take issue with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. One, President Obasanjo was his superior in the military.

“President Buhari was made a minister under him during the military regime. So, President Buhari will never take issue with him.

“Two, what President Obasanjo has just said is not different from what he said in his letter of January 23; and adequate response was given to that letter by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

“So, the response the minister gave to that letter suffices to whatever President Obasanjo has just said” Adesina stated.

