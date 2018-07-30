Obasanjo, Liberian VP, Opral Benson, Others to Flag Off Maternal Mortality Summit in Bayelsa

…As Gov. Dickson Launches Safe Motherhood Initiative

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government is set to hold the first summit on Infant and maternal mortality in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Governor of the state, the Honorable Henry Seriake Dickson in company of his wife Dr. (Mrs). Rachael Dickson, will exploit the opportunity of the event to launch the Safe Motherhood Policy of the Government.

Iworiso-Markson said that the Former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Mrs. Jewel Howard Taylor would be the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour at the event respectively.

He said that the state government was expecting other very important personalities from outside the country including the former Speaker of the Gambian National Assembly/Deputy Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay at the summit.

He stated further that the President of the National Council of Women Society, Mrs. Gloria Labaran Shoda, the Matron of African Women Leadership Organisation, Chief Mrs. Opral Benson, and the Special Adviser former Speaker of Liberia Dr. Jophia Nanker Gupar are expected to deliver goodwill message at the event.

Please follow and like us: