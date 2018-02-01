Obasanjo Registers as Member of Coalition for Nigeria Movement

Photo: Nigeria’s Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday officially registered as a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement.

Mr. Obasanjo completed the membership form of the movement and handed it over to former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is the national coordinator of the group.

The ceremony was held at the NUJ secretariat, Abeokuta.

The movement, which was officially launched in Abuja on Wednesday, is the brainchild of Mr. Obasanjo, who proposed it as a platform to mobilise Nigerians to sack President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Obasanjo addressed journalists and other attendees after his registration, expressing optimism that the group would help to propel the nation forward.

“I am happy to be a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement which is a movement for good governance.

“This is the commencement for our popular and grassroots association.

“The membership will be free to collectively decide on whether it will become a political party and if it decides to transform itself and go into partisan politics, I will cease to be a member.

“It is necessary to make it clear that this new movement does not regard itself as a third force.

“It sees itself as a popular movement that can accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of their political interest or affiliations and will propel Nigeria forward,’’ he said.

Mr. Obasanjo, who composed a new song for the nation, said ‘I see a new Nigeria in the hands of God and we will all be witnesses of the emergence of a new Nigeria.’’ (NAN)

