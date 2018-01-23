Obasanjo’s Letter: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting with Tinubu, Akande in Aso Rock

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him not to seek re-election in 2019, two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, stormed Aso Rock for an emergency meeting with the president.

They were in the presidential villa and met with Preisdent Buhari behind closed doors for about an hour.

They declined to speak to State House correspondents after the meeting.

No details were given after the meeting, even the Presidency has declined to react to the former president’s letter.

…Tinubu, Akande’s Visit Not Connected with Obasanjo’s Statement

Meanwhile, a statement from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s media team says the visit was not connected to Obasanjo’s letter adding that the meeting was scheduled since last week.

“President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

“This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo.

“It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that President Obasanjo had released his statement.” the statement reads.

