Obaseki: PDP Vows to Ensure Fairness in Edo Guber Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has assured that there would be justice and fairness in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Edo governorship primary.

Mohammed, who is the Chairman of the Edo governorship primary election committee of the party, gave the assurance when he arrived in Benin on Wednesday.

The party’s governorship primary is slated for Thursday.

He assured Nigerians that the primaries would be conducted in line with the cardinal principles of the PDP.

He urged party delegates to be orderly during the conduct of the primaries, to ensure a rancour-free exercise.

According to him, the committee is fully prepared and that all mischiefs that were fabricated against the party are over.

“So we are set; we believe in the rule of law and we are going to have a transparent election tomorrow (Thursday),’’ he said.

He called on all party faithful to avoid rancour, mischief and be peaceful when exercising their voting rights. (NAN)