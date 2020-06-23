Obaseki: Wike Pulls Out, Says Some PDP NWC Members Are “Tax Collectors”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has pulled out of the reconciliation efforts of the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP are sycophants and tax collectors who will never tell the truth.

According to him, instead of the NWC to carry everybody along in Edo state, they resorted to using the media to blackmail him.

“I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors.

“They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.

“I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo state. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo state.

“As a result of this senseless accusation, I have pulled out of Edo State settlement. My integrity matters.

“I have also directed my lawyer to write ThisDay Newspaper on the publication they made against me in their Tuesday, 23rd June, 2020 edition.

“I know the members of the National Working Committee of PDP who connived with ThisDay. They are tax collectors. Let them challenge me and I will come out with more facts.

“Nobody will rubbish me by raising false accusations against me. I will fight back.” he stated.

