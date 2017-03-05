OBJ 80th Birthday: Fayose Tells Ex-President to Emulate Abdulsalam Abubakar

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the former President Olusegun Obasanjo clocked 80 Saturday, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has advised him to take a cue from the lifestyle of ex-Military Head of State, Gen Abdul Salami Abubakar, for him to assume full status of a stateman.

Fayose gave the advice in a statement issued Saturday in Ado Ekiti, by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi.

The Governor commended Gen. Abubakar over his roles in ensuring political stability in Nigeria especially during 2015 general elections.

He maintained that Obasanjo must take a cue from the likes of Gen. Abubakar who pre-occupy themselves – working for the unity and stability of the country.

Fayose counseled: “President Obasanjo must behave like a true statesman. ‎His major weakness is that he does not see anything good in other people or what they do except what he does himself”.

Meanwhile, some top government functionaries and politicians, including the ruling APC National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi; Lagos State Governor and Ogun State counterpart, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and Senator Ibikunle Amosu respectively among others attended the 80th birthday anniversary of the former President Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

