Oby Ezekwesili in Hot Water as Party Accuses Her of Campaign Donation Fraud

…Even as INEC Rejects Her Withdraws from Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN has tackled its Presidential Candidate, Oby Ezekwesili for withdrawing from the race accusing her of corruption and campaign donation frauds.

Earlier Thursday, Ezekwesili said he was quitting the race in order to to help build alternative to the ruling party, APC na the leading opposintion party, PDP.

She said: “I have decided to step down from the presidential race and focus on helping to build a Coalition for a viable alternative to the #APCPDP in the 2019 general elections…this coalition for a viable alternative has now more than ever before become an urgent mission for and on behalf of the citizenry.”

Shockingly minutes after quitting the race, Ezekwesili pledged support for the ruling party, APC a decision that anger some of her supporters, who want to kick out the failed incumbent, President Mohammadu Buhari.

However, adding to the drama, the chieftains of the ACPN has blasted Mrs Ezekwesili accusing her of being corrupt, APC mole, and campaign fund frauds.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the National chairman of the party and the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Gani Galadima, said Ezekwesili never informed the party of her plans to withdraw from the race.

The party urged her to return all party properties in her custody especially all the donations she received from international bodies alleging misappropriation.

Galadimma told reporters that Ezekwesili never wanted to be Nigeria’s president but to use the party’s ticket to negotiate for finance minister’s slot in the next dispensation from ruling APC.

He noted that despite her strong activism during the campaigns, there was no campaign secretariat, or billboard to show any commitment.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected her withdrawal from the race saying it is too late for any candidate to do so.

The director of voter education and publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi said the time for withdrawal has passed as list of candidates has already been published.

