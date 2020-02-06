Odion Ighalo Happy to Join Manchester United, Says Dreams Come True

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s forward, Odion Ighalo says he has been desperate to join Manchester United, not minding the pay cut to make the deal happen.

Ighalo confessed Wednesday that he did not sleep the night the deal was sealed.

Similarly, the ex-Watford player disclosed that his mum cried at the news of his crossing to his new club, while there were parties on the street where he grew up.

The 30-year-old joined United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua a Chinese Club side, until the end of the season.

Ighalo revealed that he told his agent to pick Man United out of other clubs which had shown interest.

The Super Eagles striker confirmed that he has been a United fan since he was a child and he is pleased to be able to actualize his long dream of playing for the Old Trafford club.

Ighalo’s transfer deal to the United was made public late last Friday.