Offa Robbery Massacre: Police Invite Saraki For Interrogation

…Kwara Chief of Staff, PA Political to Gov. Ahmed Among Robbery Suspects

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The April 5, 2018 Offa multiple armed robbery has taken a new dimension as the Nigeria police has invited the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki for interrogation over the bloody incident.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood disclosed this Sunday in Abuja while parading arrested and detained 22 suspects in connection with the bloody operation which also involved the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa.

A total of 33 persons were killed and millions of naira was stolen in the daring attack.

Specifically, the Police spokesman said the Force invited Saraki over his relationship with the robbery suspects.

The six Bank attacked according to Moshood while addressing journalists include: (i) First Bank Offa (ii) Guarantee Trust Bank Offa (iii) ECO Bank Offa (iv) Zenith Bank Offa (v) Union Bank Offa (vi) Ibolo Micro Finance Bank Offa and (vii) the Divisional Police Headquarters Offa.

Details of the SUSPECTS according to statement released by the Force image maker include:

i). Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY ‘M’ 37Yrs – Gang Leader (Coordinated the Killings) From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State

ii). Ibukunle Ogunleye ‘M’ 36Yrs – Gang Leader, Killed Two (2) Persons. From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State

iii. Adeola Abraham ‘M’ 35Yrs – Gang Leader, Killed Five (5) Persons. From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

*Salawudeen Azeez ‘M’ 49Yrs – Gang Leader, Killed Two (2) Persons. From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

*Niyi Ogundiran ‘M’ 37Yrs – Gang Leader, Killed Two (2) Persons (Latest Confession). From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

*Michael Adikwu ‘M’ 30Yrs – Sectional Gang Leader, Killed Twenty Two (22) Persons, mostly at the Police Station.

vii. Kabiru Afolabi ‘M’ 26Yrs – Principal Suspect

viii. Omoseni Kassim ‘M’ 28Yrs – Principal Suspect

*Kayode Opadokun ‘M’ 35Yrs – Principal Suspect

*Kazeem Abdulrasheed ‘M’ 36Yrs – Principal Suspect

xi.. Azeez Abdullahi ‘M’ 27Yrs – Principal Suspect

xii. Adewale Popoola ‘M’ 22Yrs – Principal Suspect

xiii. Adetoyese Muftau ‘M’ 23Yrs – Principal Suspect

xiv. Alexander Reuben ‘M’ 39Yrs – Principal Suspect

Richard Buba Terry ‘M’ 23Yrs – Principal Suspect

xvi. Peter Jasper Kuunfa ‘M’ 23Yrs – Principal Suspect

xvii. Ikechukwu Ebuka Nnaji ‘M’ 29Yrs – Principal Suspect

xviii. Moses Godwin ‘M’ 28Yrs – Principal Suspect

xix. Adeola omiyale ‘M’ 38Yrs. From Isanlu Isin Town, Isin LGA, Kwara State.

*Femi Idowu ‘M’ 34Yrs

xxi. Alabi Olalekan ‘M’ 49Yrs-PA Political to Executive Governor, Kwara State

xxii. Yusuf Abdulwahab ‘M’ 58Yrs –Chief of Staff to Executive Governor, Kwara State

The list of EXHIBITS indicates:

*Two (2) AK47 Rifles

*Two (2) Barrette Pistols

iii. One (1) Pump Action Rifle iv. One (1) Revolver Pistol – In Police Custody in Ilorin

*Lexus RX300 Jeep with Reg. No. Kwara, KMA 143 RM belonging to Ayoade Akinnibosun (Gang Leader) – Used for the Bank Robbery

*Mercedes Benz – Compressor with Reg.. No. Lagos LT496 KJA belonging to Ayoade Akinnibosun (Gang Leader) – Used for the Bank Robbery

vii. One (1) Toyota Prado Jeep with Reg. No. 19KWGH belonging to the PA Political to the Executive Governor, Kwara State – In Police Custody in Ilorin

viii. One (1) Toyota Camry Saloon Car with Reg. No. LRN 481 FE – In Police Custody in Ilorin

*The Cash Sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000.00) – In Police Custody in Ilorin

*Four (4) Phones of victims recovered

*One (1) Sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony”

It would be recalled that Saraki recently raised the alarm that the Inspector General of Police IGP Mr. Ibrahim Idris was plotting to frame him up in the case of arrested suspected cultists who recently distablized the North central state.

