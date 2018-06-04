Offa Robbery: Police Drop Saraki’s Invitation, Demand Written Response

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said the Police had dropped invitation to answer his alleged link with recent armed robbery in Offa, Kwara.

Instead, Saraki announced on his Tweeter handle, the Police asked him to respond in writing within 48 hours.

“Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG.

“They are no longer asking me to appear at any station but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours which I plan to do,” he said.

Saraki had earlier on Monday, tweeted that he sent his Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to get the letter of invitation from the Police to enable him honour it.

The Police had summoned him for questioning over his alleged relationship with suspects arrested in connection with the bank robbery in Offa recently.

He was directed to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape, Abuja, to answer to the allegations./(NAN)

