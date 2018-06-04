Offa Robbery: Saraki Ready for Interrogation, Sends ADC to Obtain Police Invitation

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After his first reaction Sunday, the President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki Monday confirmed that effort is being made by him to honour the Nigeria’s Force invitation for interrogation over recent Offa bloody armed robbery operation.

Saraki from his Twitter handle – @bukolasaraki tweeted: ‘’I have just informed my ADC to get the letter of invitation from @PoliceNG in respect of the allegations raised yesterday — so that I can immediately honour the alleged invitation’’.

Meawhile, in another tweet, Saraki sent an apology to the family of late Justice Akanbi for not able to visit Monday, as previously planned.

‘’My sincere apologies to the family of the late Justice Akanbi for not being able to make today’s visit — as originally planned’’.

The Nigeria’s Police Force Sunday through its Spokesman, ASP Jimoh Moshood announced that Saraki has been invited in connection with April 5, 2018 bloody and multiple armed robbery Bank operation in Offa, Kwara State.

ASP Moshood specified that Saraki was invited for interrogation over his alleged relationship with the suspected Gang Leader – Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY ‘M’ 37Yrs – Gang Leader (Coordinated the Killings) from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

The Police had confirmed arrest of 33 suspects with regards to the fatal operation, in which the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa was also attacked.

