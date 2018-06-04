Offa Robbery: VP Osinbajo Meets With IGP, AGF, DSS DG at Presidential Villa

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Amid the public reactions and controversies that have trailed the Police Force invitation to the President of Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in connection with the recent Offa multiple armed robbery operation, the Inspector General of Police IGP; Mr Ibrahim Idris has met with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The meeting which was held behind the closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also had in attendance the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, as well as the Department of State Security DSS, Director General DG, Mr. Lawal Daura.

After the meeting which held barely 24 hours after the Police invitation to Saraki, the police boss and DSS did not make any comment with respect to what was discussed at the meeting.

The Sunday invitation has also been followed with the withdrawal of the DSS operatives attached to Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Meanwhile, Saraki has again updated that he has been instructed by the Police authority to make his reply in a written format.

As he indicated earlier in the day that he he has sent his ADC to collect the invitation letter, the former Kwara State Governor Monday evening via his Twitter handle confirmed that he has received a letter from the Nigeria Police, asking him to make his defence in writing and not to appear before the police authorities.

“Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours, which I plan to do’’ the tweet affirmed.

