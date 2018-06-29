Ogbia Restoration Crusaders ‎Hail Bayelsa Town Hall Meeting On Reforms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC) has lauded the Bayelsa State Government for organizing the just concluded town hall meetings on Public Service Reforms.

Director General of the ORC, Mr. Okaniba Damson, described the town hall meeting as a veritable platform to interface with the people on the ongoing reforms.

Okaniba said the town hall meeting has settled so many acrimony and generated tremendous goodwill for the government as it was widely accepted even from cynics and naysayers.

He thanked the initiator and the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Daniel Iworiso-Markson and his team for spearheading the good gospel of the reforms via the town hall meetings.

Okaniba also thanked critical stakeholders, traditional rulers, top government functionaries and other groups for supporting the process and equally mobilizing the people at their various local government areas to come out and take part in the town hall meeting.

On his part, the Initiator of the group Engr. Ozu Captain stated that the grass root sensitization initiative by the convening Ministry (Information and Orientation) was very necessary and timely.

He explained that the Town Hall Meeting across deposed pure clarifications on gray areas with regards to the enormous advantages of the reforms, pointing out that‎ a Nation without formidable reforms is a redundant Nation.

The group thanked Gov Dickson for deliberately moving Bayelsa State out of redundancy through the Public Service Reforms Initiative and called for more support for the governor.

