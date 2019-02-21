Ogbia Stakeholders in Bayelsa Endorse Atiku, Other PDP Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stakeholders and leaders of Ogbia have endorsed the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming general elections to reciprocate the magnanimity òf the PDP and the country to the area.

The forum of Ogbia political leaders from Constituency 1, Jonathan’s constituency also resolved to endorse the Senatorial Candidate òf the PDP, Chief Blessing Izagara, His House òf Reps Counterpart, Mr. Fred Obua, and the House òf Assembly Candidate for the area.

The Commissioner for Information, Hon. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, quoted the stakeholders to have made the endorsement during the meeting presided over by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson at the Bayelsa Government House on Wednesday.

Iworiso-Markson who is a political leader from the area, said that the Ogbia people perceived the election as the right opportunity to show gratitude to the People’s Democratic Party and even the Nigerian Federation.

He stressed that the People’s Democratic Party demonstrated unforgettable magnanimity to the Ogbia people by giving the opportunity to indigenes òf the area to occupy prominent positions at the national level.

According to him, the PDP gave an Ogbia son an opportunity to become Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President in the person of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

It was further stated that the PDP also gave an opportunity to a son of the area, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, to serve the party as the South South Chairman of the party and Chief Melford Okilo as a Senator.

He said that with the opportunities given to sons of Ogbia to serve the country at the highest office in the land and other critical positions in the country, Ogbia, a people of great conscience were left with no other option than to reciprocate the gesture by giving the votes to the party.

Also speaking at the meeting, the PDP House òf Representatives Candidate for the area, Fred Obua said that it was heart warming that the area had taken a critical decision to vote the PDP in all the position.

In his remarks, the South South National Vice Chairman, Chief Emmaniel Ogidi, commended the people for their expression òf gratitude to the party which he serves now as the National Vice Chairman, South South.

He stressed that it was now the turn of Ogbia to demonstrate to the PDP and indeed Nigeria that they are truly grateful for the opportunity given to an Ogbia son, Former President Jonathan to occupy the exalted office of the President

He said, “We should be grateful that Nigeria decided that our own son should be President. It is now the turn of Ogbia to show gratitude to the party that provided the platform and indeed the Nigerian nation.”

In his remarks, the Governor who presided over the meeting commended the Ogbia delegation for their display of high sense of morality to appreciate the magnanimity òf the PDP to the Constituency One.

The Governor also commended the people for their resolution to vote only the PDP candidates against non flag bearers of the party in the elections.

The Governor said that he was impressed that the Ogbia stakeholders placed emphasis on the supremacy of the interest of the party.

