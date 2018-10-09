Ogun APC Primaries: Buhari, Governor Amosun in Closed-Door Meeting

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The political stalemate permeating in Ogun State is far from being subsided as Governor Ibikunle Amosun Tuesday again visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was locked in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for two hours.

Trouble started last week when the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Copngress (APC) discarded Hon. Adekunle Akinlabi, Governor Amosun’s anointed candidate for the party’s Governorship contest.

Instead, the State’s APC NWC declared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Abiodun who is from the State’s Eastern senatorial district is believed to have the backing of the Vice President (VP), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Amosun had last Thursday met separately with President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo over political developments in the South Western State.

The Tuesday’s meeting between President Buhari and Governor Amosun was not made public.

Still, it is speculated that the Governor is likely to have visited in order to brief Mr. President on the political situations that have trailed the conduct of the State’s APC controversial Governorship primary election.

Akinlabi, a serving member of the House of Representatives hails from the Western senatorial district of Ogun State. His choice was primarily informed by the calculation that the zone is yet to have the shot of the exalted position since its creation 42 years ago.

