Amosun Won’t Quit APC; Vows to Ensure His Candidate, APM Flagbearer Wins

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has said he would stay put in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the senatorial election in 2019.

Amosun spoke on Monday in Abeokuta at a stakeholders meeting of the APC which was attended by his preferred governorship candidate and the flagbearer of APM, Adekunle Akinlade.

He, however, said aggrieved party members who defected to the Allied People’s Movement (APM) have his blessings.

Amosun ’s declaration came as 26 aggrieved candidates of the APC loyal to the governor announced their defection to the APM.

“When these people came, they told me they are leaving the APC, I said ‘no’ but I couldn’t stop them. In fact, Akinlade has my full support.

“I am not going to stop him, everything I have, I will use to support him, let them try whatever they want to try, we also have our strategies and I am not going to hide behind one finger.

“I remain in APC because that’s what those people want, they want us to leave APC but they are joking.

“I will stay in APC to ensure that Buhari wins in Ogun State and to let them know that they can’t subvert the will of the state.

“Every day, I will campaign for President Muhammdu Buhari, we will do everything possible to ensure Buhari wins massively in Ogun, but they should not miss it. I, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, will not support anyone they are bringing.”

Please follow and like us: