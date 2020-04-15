Ogun Residents Decry Lockdown Extension, Demand Economic Stimulus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some residents of Magboro in Ogun State, South West Nigeria, Tuesday decried the hardship being suffered from the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government (FG), complaining that the extension, without palliatives might be unbearable.

Magboro is a suburb of Ogun, close to Lagos – Ogun border, along the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a national broadcast Monday night announced extension of total lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states for another 14 days in an effort to check the spread of coronavirus.

The President had earlier ordered lockdown of the states for an initial 14 days that started on Sunday, March 30. The new extension was effective from Monday (April 13).

A resident and 43-year-old businessman in the area, Mr Monday Iremi, complained in an interview with NAN that the extension would be harsh and boring.

“It is very difficult for most of us that have run out of money.

“I miss meeting with my friends watching football together.

“I know the government is doing this so that coronavirus will not spread further but it is becoming difficult.

“Well, it is for our own good,” he said.

A businesswoman, Mrs. Linda Ndidi, said that staying at home had negatively affected her business, adding that she had exhausted her money.

She groused that the extension of the lockdown would make her family to suffer.

“I am tired of sitting at home doing nothing; there is no food, no money.

I don’t know how my family is going to survive the lockdown for the next 14 days.

“I know the government means well but it is really affecting me, I have to battle hunger at home.

“Hoodlums have added their own, terrorising the whole neighborhood. I pray we survive this,” she said.

A cloth seller at Magboro Market, Mrs. Rita Okpe, said the extension would be hard on her.

She prayed that the lockdown would not be further extended.

“I am tired of sitting at home doing nothing; we are not allowed to open stalls to make some money; law enforcement agents won’t allow us.

“I will like the government to cushion the effects of the lockdown,” she said